Wigan Athletic have announced the appointment of former Ivory Coast international Kolo Touré as the club’s first team manager.

The appointment makes Toure the first African to manage a senior men’s football team in England.

Wigan confirmed that Touré who is coming from Leicester City will be on a three-and-a-half-year deal at the club.

“We are very pleased that Kolo has become the new manager for Wigan Athletic Football Club and the board is pleased that he is the man who takes us forward,” says Wigan’s director Malachy Brannigan to the website.

The club also confirmed that Toure will be assisted by Kevin Betsy, Ashvir Johal and Rob Kelly.

Starting his career at Ivorian club ASEC Mimosas in 1999, the former central defender had an illustrious playing career with Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool and Celtic FC all on his footballing resume, as well as 120 caps for his native Ivory Coast.

Touré made more than 500 senior appearances over a 15-year period, with an honours list that includes two Premier League titles – one as an Arsenal ‘Invincible’, two FA Cups, two Scottish Premiership titles, as well as success on the international stage with an African Cup of Nations back in 2015.

