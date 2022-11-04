By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The kidnapped wife of the Head, Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad (CG-SIS), DCC Appollos Dandaura, Mrs Dandaura Victoria Apollos, who was abducted from her living room two days ago has been rescued.

She was rescued unhurt at about 9:20 pm on Friday in Lafia, Nasarawa State after a successful joint operations by a combined tactical component comprising of the Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad (CG- SIS), NSCDC Counter Terrorism Operatives (CTU) and NSCDC Special Female Squad (SFS) in collaboration with the Nigerian Army, Department of State Services and the Nigeria Police Force.

Mrs Dandaura was kidnapped at her residence in Gidi-Gidi, around Cattle market, Lafia, Nasarawa State on Wednesday at about 7pm by unknown gunmen who stormed her residence, shot sporadically in the air before forcefully whisking her away at gun point.

Her brother -in-law, ASC1 Ezekiel Dandaura Samu, a personnel of the Corps serving in Nasarawa State Command who sustained gunshot injuries in the cause of the attack is still receiving treatment in a hospital facility and is in a stable condition, said DCC Olusola Odumosu, Director Public Relations of the Corps.

“The Commandant General, NSCDC, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, PhD, mni, OFR wishes to appreciate the efforts, maximum support and cooperation sister security agencies rendered in this rescue operation.

“He assured the general public that the Corps under his watch will continue to protect lives, property and all Critical National and Infrastructure in the country”, said Odumosu.

