Nigerian talent-road manager, and movie producer, Kalu Anya Ndukwe, has urged up-and-coming talents in the entertainment industry to volunteer for opportunities to show their talents when the need arises.

According to Kalu who is also a label service at Plug Entertainment Limited, younger creatives should be willing to learn before becoming a master.

“Do it. Just do it. Just know that you have to be a student before becoming a master,”he said.

“Ask for the opportunity. Volunteer for the opportunity. Then show you can when the need arises,” he added.

His counterpart, Nigerian writer and filmmaker, Francis Madubuko while buttressing his point also advised young creatives not to wait for life to give them all they need to achieve their goals.

“Use what you have to do what you know. Don’t wait for life to give you all you think you need to achieve your goals, all you need is right there in your hands, and in your head,” he advised.

Kalu and Francis recently joined forces to create a short film, ‘Lana’; a story about the repercussions of evil, even when it seems nobody is watching.

The ingenuity and an undying desire to tell African stories to an international audience and change the narrative and degrading view others have of the continent pushed Francis and Kalu to work together.

