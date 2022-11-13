By Ayo Onikoyi

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BeautybyAD, Adeola Chizoba Adeyemi popularly known as Diiadem, who unveiled former Miss Nigeria, Beauty Etsanyi Tukura, as their first brand ambassador on the occasion of the 6th year anniversary of the brand, has reasons behind the move.

“We picked her because not only is she a beauty queen but she also has the characteristics of a beauty brand ambassador.She’s beautiful, soft spoken and a leader to so many queens out there. We are glad to go on this journey with her,” Diiadem told Potpourri in a chat.

Beauty Etsanyi Tukura, who is also a reality TV star and entrepreneur broke the news of the endorsement on her Instagram page, expressing her joy over the partnership and gratitude to BeautybyAD management and the Founder, Diiadem.

BeautybyAD was launched in November 2016 with sheer commitment to producing an expanding variety of luxurious and unique beauty products to suit and boost the beauty of every man and woman.

