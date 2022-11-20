Orji Uzor Kalu

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, Umuahia

A socio political group in the South East zone, the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, has said it endorsed the re-election of the senator representing Abia North zone, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, because he opened the eyes of the people of the zone to know that a senator can attract many road projects in three years.

COSEYL explained that Kalu has attracted more dividends of democracy to the zone especially in the area of road projects than his predecessors combined.

The group, who explained that it came to the conclusion after a careful appraisal of the quality projects the senator attracted across the five council areas of the Abia North zone and beyond, added that Kalu opened the eyes of the good people of the zone to the fact that a Senator can attract road projects to his zone as well as empower his constituents.

The group said; “COSEYL endorses Senator Orji Uzor Kalu for a second term to represent the good people of Abia North Senatorial zone at the Senate come 2023. He has shown capacity to deliver huge democracy dividends to the people who elected him to the senate.

Only candidates with capacity will be voted into political offices this time and Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has shown that he is a lover of his people which inform his tireless efforts to bring home different forms of democracy dividends down to his people which others who occupied the same office before now couldn’t bring to the people of Abia North Senatorial zone.

“The 2023 general elections is a year where the electorate will vote for candidates with capacity to deliver and not the political party of the candidates. Senator Orji Uzor Kalu opened the eyes of the good people of Abia North Senatorial zone to know that a Senator can attract roads to his Constituency. He made our people know that a Senator can empower his constituents.

COSEYL further stated that Kalu attracted roads and other infrastructural projects to other senatorial zones that is not his area of coverage as senator.

“Our decision to endorse Senator Orji Kalu is because he restored the confidence of Abia North electorates in government by making them know that a Senator is not a position for those who share frying pans to their constituents, but an office that determines the fate of her people through direct touch by delivering quality democracy dividends.

“Businessmen and women have received business and start-up capitals to boost their businesses and innovations which have created job opportunities in Abia North and beyond. The lists of Senator Orji Kalu’s achievements are endless.

“Joy and smiles have returned back to the faces of Abia North constituents after long years of representation without anything to show for it. We call on senatorial candidates of other political parties to join the electorates of Abia North Senatorial district who have endorsed Senator Kalu through us to withdraw and support him to continue the good works which he has started.

“Though we are non-partisan in all senses of the word, we have to step in to ensure that our people are properly guided in order not to make any mistake during the National Assembly elections come 25 February, 2023. A vote for Senator Orji Uzor Kalu is a vote for capacity, Vote wisely; vote APC for Senate in Abia North Senatorial zone on 25 February, 2023.”

