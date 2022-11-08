Why did the United States Government invite Waziri Atiku to America for consultations and to rub minds on US-Nigeria relationship? It is because the leading democracy on Earth recognises that Atiku is the front runner in the race to be President of Nigeria.

That is why he is the first Presidential candidate they will be having this engagement with. Not Bola Tinubu, not Peter Obi, but Waziri Atiku Abubakar.

And why is Atiku the front runner? It is because he is the most prepared and organised candidate.

His manifesto, My Covenant With Nigerians’ was ready in May of 2022. Meanwhile, Peter Obi’s manifesto is still not ready, and Tinubu’s manifesto only came out a week ago, and even at that, it has been exposed as a copy and paste version of Chief MKO Abiola’s Hope 93 Farewell To Poverty manifesto.

The manifesto of a candidate is like the resume of a job applicant. Waziri Atiku applied to be President of Nigeria and showed his readiness by coming out with his manifesto on time. Bola Tinubu was late with his. And Obi still has not finished his. If you were the employer, which of these three would you employ? Clearly Atiku.

It is for this reason and others which I have written about previously, and yet others that I will subsequently bring to light, that I invite you to vote for Waziri Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party in the February 25, 2023 election.

On this Day 29 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku, please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life.

On Atiku’s plans for women:

Day 28 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku: During the AriseTV town hall Presidential debate, only Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, the running mate to the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential candidate, Waziri Atiku Abubakar, spoke about his party’s plans for women, when asked to respond to a question about the economy and insecurity.

All of the others present, including the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, former Governor Peter Obi, and the Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, omitted women, though they touched on youth empowerment.

Women make up 50% of the population. How can you address Nigeria’s economic and security challenges without female inclusivity?

When people show you who they are, believe them. Peter Obi and his NNPP cohort have shown Nigerian women how much they respect them. They have inadvertently betrayed the fact that Nigerian women will be marginalised if they emerge in 2023.

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, did not even show up or send any representative. This shows how little the APC respects the Nigerian people.

Only the Peoples Democratic Party has displayed a respect for all strata and segments of society, including women, youths, the elderly and the physically challenged. Which is why the last PDP administration reserved 35% of all appointments for women and a further 15% for youths. This is a tradition that the next PDP government of Waziri Atiku Abubakar and Ifeanyi Okowa, can be counted on to continue.

If you are a Nigerian woman who wants to be represented in government, I invite you to vote for Waziri Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party.

Please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life.

