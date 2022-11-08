By Sam Eyoboka & Olayinka Latona

MAN’S search for peace and safety would continue to be futile due to the fact that most political and religious leaders in the world do not reckon with the Almighty God who alone has answers to the problems of mankind, the President of God’s Kingdom Society, GKS, The Church of The Living God, Brother Felix Ekundayo Adedokun, has said.

In an address entitled: “Will The World Ever Know Peace and Safety?” which he gave to celebrants at the Freedom Day Divine Services in remembrance of the birth of Christ in various branches of the Church, the GKS President stated: “The nations of the world are not sincere in their search for peace as they continue to build military formations and weapons of warfare while preaching peace to others.”

He added: “The efforts of man to bring about lasting peace on earth will continue to fail and will always be met with gross disappointment and shame because they have rejected the word of the Lord and also because they look not unto the Holy One of Israel, or seek the Lord!” Adedokun noted that the setting up of the League of Nations; the United Nations; the introduction of the “Sustainable Development Goals”, SDGs,; Peace and Security Summits; the stockpiling of nuclear and conventional weapons as deterrents to wars, among others, have failed to bring about the needed peace and safety to the world.

