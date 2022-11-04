US-based Nigerian nurse, public health practitioner, and social media influencer, Augustina Amaechi has stated that the rate at which healthcare professionals in Nigeria emigrate in search of greener pastures has posed a serious challenge in Nigeria’s health sector.

Augustina identified the cause of this challenge and why it would keep occurring except right measures are taken.

“Nobody wants to live under a clueless administration; You spend years and valuable income to get educated amidst the incessant ASUU strikes and all that, after school to get a job is a problem. So, I don’t blame those relocating.

“In fact, those that know me well, know that I always encourage anyone who has the slightest opportunity to leave and never turn back except we get a good and reasonable leader like Mr Peter Obi”

“Create an enabling environment for them to thrive; Create more jobs, better remuneration, adequate security, and ensure overall job satisfaction,” Augustina said.

The medical professional pointed out that Nigeria is in a deplorable state and those who are emigrating especially in the health sector are left with no other choice.

It has however been recorded that Nigeria has the largest number of foreign medical doctors working in the United Kingdom after India and Pakistan

Consequently, the doctor-to-patient ratio in Nigeria is now 1:10,000 as against the recommendation of WHO 1:1,000 as many Nigerians now suffer to receive medical attention.

Amaechi also talked about the advantage of being a Nigerian living abroad.

“The advantage is the ability to enjoy two different cultures. People appreciate my language when I speak it and our cuisine too. They also love some Nigerian attires when I adorn them” she said.

