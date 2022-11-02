By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

Philanthropist and Managing Director, Aramex Logistics, Mr. Faysal Jarmakani, is associated with multiple corporate social responsibility initiatives, including a yearly sponsorship of select secondary school students to represent Nigeria at the First Global Robotics Challenge.

Jarmakani and his Aramex have jointly done this for the past six years and in the course, have exposed many young Nigerians to technology developments that have changed their lives tremendously.

After this year’s edition which held in Switzerland, Hi-Tech cornered the tech enthusiast to dig why the Robotic Challenge fascinated him to throw his wealth in the sponsorship.

He bares his mind on the Global challenge and a lot of other issues including why Nigeria is the synosure of all eyes as Africa becomes the next frontier of technology development

Excerpts:

Aramex runs a tech-enabled logistic business Aramex is a delivery service company, and joint venture partner of Aramex International LLC in Nigeria. We are driving our Logistics business with modern technology. Technology has enabled us to solve challenges and it has enabled us to accelerate growth rapidly. If Nigeria as a country digitizes its economy, the country will become more efficient, and it all begins with the education system. So if Nigerian students are given the right education and exposed to the right technology, it will impact on the economy.

Sponsoring Nigerian students to the annual First Global Robotic Challenge

For six consecutive years, Aramex and I have been consistent in sponsoring Nigerian students to the First Global Robotic Challenge, and I sincerely thank the Nigerian media for recognising that. I will start by saying that it is the responsibility of every leader to be involved in Corporate Social Responsibility, and I have chosen to sponsor Nigerian students yearly for the global competition, as my own contribution to the growth of Nigerian students.

The students should be able to use the most powerful tool in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics STEM to solve challenges. Youths constitute more than 50 per cent of the Nigerian population. I strongly believe that if we improve the youths, we will also improve the economy.

The dilemma of government support

Like I said, we have consistently sponsored this programme for six years, the normal feeling would be that government and private sector support should be crucial.

Actually, the more government and private sector involvement we get in the sponsorship, the better for us as a company. But from experience, we have learnt that if government is involved, things might slow down because government is slow to driving business.

Alternative to immediate govt support

However, our intention is to engage the parents of the beneficiaries, as well as alumni members that have benefitted from the initiative. We will structure it in such a way that the alumni could be part of the sponsors by way of giving back to the society. As time goes by, we may involve the government and the private sector. One thing I would want government to do is to infuse this our initiative into the school system, where students are thought robotics from school.

Selling the idea of robotic education to government

Robotic education is a laudable initiative that I think the government will like, but we must be careful in the way and manner we push it to government because if we scale it too quickly, it might get out of hand. I am in Lagos State, and I will like to first involve the state government, and work on the proof of concept, and test run it, before we can move to other sates of the federation.

We have the foundation to scale it, but we will need the support and collaboration of government, because government has to support in order to provide incentives to the private sector that is ready to invest in the initiative. Most schools teach technology courses but do not have the basic infrastructure, like computers, laptops and internet access. So the participation of the public and private sector, will give room for expansion and growth.

Misconceptions that Robotics ‘re replacing traditional jobs

Robotics technology, driven by AI technology, is not meant to replace humans and take away traditional jobs. Robots do not have emotions, so we still need the role of the humans to handle some aspect of the jobs that the robot cannot effectively handle. However, I see it as an accelerator of digital jobs. AI will accelerate the amount of information needed at any point in time.

If for example we have effective robotics in car manufacturing, it means there will be more cars produced and sold, which will reduce importation of such cars and that will create more jobs. Robotics is a mixture of Technology, Science, Engineering and Mathematics, where people in these areas come together to produce robots. The Nigerian government needs to digitize the Nigerian economy and get it connected through automation, digitization and robotics.

Students’ willingness to adapt to emerging technologies

Nigeria may not have been ranked a technology country, but it is a technology-enabled country. I usually say this because I have observed over the years that Nigerians are open and willing to learn. They are intelligent, and if given the enabling environment and the right tools, they will perform creditably. Global technology companies like Google, Amazon, and Microsoft are hiring Nigerians in their organisations; these Nigerians are the ones opportuned to have travelled outside to study technology related courses. When Nigerian students are exposed to global technology and are given the right tools to study, they excel in their studies, because they are resilient and willing to learn.

Right policies will address Nigeria’s insufficient tech infrastructure

Nigerian government needs a lot of will-power to support technology growth. For instance, the country’s annual budget is huge, but the allocation for Science and Technology is still low. Every development starts with the budget. If enough money is channelled to infrastructural development, and it is well utilised, the challenge of infrastructure will be addressed. So we need good policies to address the infrastructural challenges of the country. Nigeria has great leaders, but I think the challenge is that our leaders are trying to fix too many challenges at the same time. Nigeria needs to fix technology infrastructure right and ensure interconnectivity of all its databases.

All eyes on Nigeria, as Africa becomes next frontier of tech development.

Technology innovation is key to economic development of any nation, but the challenge I see is that most start-up companies raise capital too quickly, even before they get their proof of concept ready. We need to instil confidence in our start-ups and encourage them not to be too much in a hurry to go to market with their products. They need to understand the market and get their proof of concept ready before they hit the road running in order not to make mistakes that will return them back to the planning stage.

The next frontier of technology development is Africa. Investors are keeping all eyes on Africa, to see what kind of innovative products will come out. So, African governments need policies that will drive technology development across Africa, being the next frontier of technology development.

