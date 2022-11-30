By Japhet Davidson

The Chairman of International Chamber of Commerce, ICC, Nigeria, Mr Babatunde Savage has urged companies and other business organizations to join the ICC to benefits from its wide range global influence.

Savage who made the remarks at a special annual dinner and dance in honour of Olusegun Osunkeye, chairman emeritus of ICC Nigeria in Lagos, stated that ICC remains the only body that represents the private sector at the United Nations, UN, General Assembly.

Savage, who extolled the leadership qualities of Osunkeye that made ICC Nigeria to become number one in Africa promised to continue to build on the foundation Osunkeye laid to sustain the success story.

Speaking on the theme, Trade and investment: a must for peace and prosperity, the keynote speaker, Mansur Ahmed, president, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN, who poured encomium on Osunkeye for all that he did for the various companies he managed and ICC Nigeria, stated that Africa needs to focus on trade and investment as a means of ensuring growth and development.

On his part, the elated celebrant, Osunkeye who recalled how he revived and reorganized ICC from 30 members to over 160 members enjoined other companies yet to join ICC to do so as it is the most prized business in the world.

