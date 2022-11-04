DJ Cuppy, the daughter of billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, has revealed the reason her father spent €3 million to rent a luxurious yacht belonging to one of his childhood idols, Aristotle Onassis, to celebrate his 60th birthday.

Recall Vanguard reported how Otedola, whose birthday is slated for November 4, paid €3 million to rent the yacht belonging to the late Greek shipping magnate, who was once regarded as the richest man in the world.

The famous billionaire, his wife, children, and soon-to-be son-in-law singer, Mr Eazi, were seen in a video entering the luxurious yacht on Wednesday afternoon.

Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday, Cuppy, whose real name is Florence, said her father paid the huge amount of money to rent the yacht because it was owned by his role model.

She wrote: “My father Femi Otedola, always dreamt as a little boy to visit the iconic 99m super-yacht Christina O because it was owned by his (and my) role model Aristotle Onassis.

“To celebrate his 60th, not only did he visit the yacht, but has chartered it for his loved ones so we can live here for the next 3 weeks! Looking at my father I can see how happy, accomplished, and still in disbelief he is. This is what love looks like.

“Chase your dreams, you never know,” Cuppy stated.

