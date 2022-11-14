By Dickson Omobola

IGBO leaders in Amuwo Odofin/Oriade Local Government Area under the aegis of Ndigbo Independent Campaign Group, NICGP for APC in Lagos, have urged Igbo residents in Lagos to vote the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidates vying for various positions at national and state levels.

Speaking at a town hall meeting in Lagos, weekend themed: “Voters’ Sensitization in Support of All APC Candidates,” they stressed that they have been accommodated in Lagos, and it would be right to sustain the privileges that they enjoy.

President of the People of South-East Region, POSER, Chief Evarest Ozonweke said there has been a primordial relationship between the Igbo and Yoruba, saying: “Lagos State remains the only state with highest investment of the Igbo outside Igbo land. It is the only state the Igbo have as their second home that is why we say where you live is where you maintain. The Igbo in Lagos State have so much privilege from our host communities and we are at all times good ambassadors of Ndigbo in any community we find ourselves.”

Speaking at the event, Chairman, Amuwo Odofin Local Government, Engr. Valentine Buraimoh said: “We recognise the fact that the Igbo run things in Amuwo Odofin, in view of that we cannot settle for less in Lagos State and this local government. I don’t know if anyone has benefited from the man who has served in the House of Representatives for the last eight years. We need a representative on that seat who we will trust as our benefits and rights as residents of Amuwo Odofin are being taken elsewhere.

Also, the Vice Chairman, Mrs. Maureen Achara, said: “We are not going to be sentimental with our votes and our choices. We shall vote where our treasures lie. We will vote for Bola Tinubu in 2023. We want people who will transform Nigeria, we will re-elect Sanwo-Olu as governor because he has performed.”

Comrade Olanrewaju Sanusi, candidate of the APC, for Amuwo Odofin Federal Constituency, noted that the Presidential Candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu will emerge with a landslide victory in Lagos, in the 2023 presidential poll, adding that Tinubu has not lost in Lagos since 1999.

