…Replies her critics, says, I choose to remain real, authentic

By Benjamin Njoku

Controversial actress Nkechi Blessing has fired back at her critics describing herself as ‘an open book’ that can easily be understood, yet transparent.” The actress was reacting to the criticisms that greeted her recent visit to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwunsi, in his palace at Ile-Ife, Osun State, earlier in the week.

In a post on her Instagram page, the actress said, “I have always been an open book, easily understood and very transparent. I let my emotions out without having anyone or anything in mind…but trust the world to frown at people like us who live their truth..in a world full of fake. I choose to remain real and authentic.”

Recall that Nkechi Blessing visited the Ooni of Ife on Monday, after she “joked” about becoming the seventh wife of the monarch. In a short statement with the photo of herself and Ooni, the actress said, “Ooni of Ife sir, I am patiently waiting for my turn.” The post didn’t go down well with many Nigerians as they tongue-lashed the actress. But at the end of it all, she got an invitation to the palace after the ‘joke.’ Nkechi said she was invited by the fifth wife of Ooni, Queen Aderonke Ademiluyi Ogunwusi as one of the judges for Queen Moremi Ajasoro (QMA) International Competition.

RELATED NEWS