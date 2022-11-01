By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, has said he wrote the African Development Bank, AfDB, to stop a loan which the state government under Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu , had applied for, because the loan application did not comply with due process.

Otti, who disclosed this in an interview with newsmen at his country home, Umuehim, in Isiala Ngwa South council area, accused the state government of falsifying documents in their application to get the loan and alleged that the loan never passed through the state House of Assembly.

He insisted that he had to make efforts to stop the loan because the state government failed to account for the monthly federal allocations, monies collected and the previous loans it obtained from banks and other agencies.

His words; “I stopped the loan, it is not an accusation. I stopped the loan and documented it. I said they can’t have the loan because they falsified documents trying to get the loan. I did it because before you take that kind of loan, you need to go through your state House of Assembly. But they didn’t. You also talk of the 200 million Dollars loan. My problem isn’t taking any loan, but what you did with it. I wrote that they should not have the loan because they have never accounted for the monthly federal allocations, all monies collected and previous loans they collected. I think the people of Abia state should commend me for my action.

If I collect a loan, I should tell the people what I want to do with it and I will return it with profit. It is not that the government shouldn’t take loans but what they do with it. You take a loan and ‘chop’ it and you come and tell us stories. I have a stake in this state. If I don’t participate in repaying the loan, my children or my children’s children will participate. So, we need to rise up and not be docile for them to come and tell us stories. I wrote to stop the loan. It is not an accusation.”

Otti pledged to cut the cost of governance in the state if elected governor in 2023, stressing that the people need to elect a governor who has the capacity to create wealth for the citizenry.

Insisting that creativity would be much needed in governance in 2023, the Labour Party governorship candidate warned that time would soon come when there would be no federal allocations for states to share from Abuja.

His words; “We must cut the cost of governance. As we go into 2023, it will be the turn of creativity. Time is coming when there will be no federal allocations for states to share from Abuja. And if you don’t know how to create wealth to run your state, you will be in trouble and the state will fail. This is one of the compelling reasons why Abia people must elect people like us. It will no longer be business as usual. There is an article I did, it is titled; ‘slicing the fat from our pit bellies. It is about cutting the cost of governance.

The Presidential candidate of my party, Mr.Peter Obi, is known for cutting costs. You can’t just bring a person who doesn’t understand anything and ask him to be governor. That era is gone because you will be putting the state in trouble. We don’t have a choice not to elect men of creativity except if we want to fail. States like Lagos and Anambra are viable and can survive without federal allocations, but here in Abia, we use our friends to collect revenue and issue receipts and declare what we like.

“Even if we don’t want to cut the cost of governance, we will be left with no option. NNPC which contributes a large chunk of federal revenue contributed nothing between January and July this year. It is only in August that they contributed 5% of their revenue. They used 5% to service subsidy and other costs. All the monies being shared in Abuja, where are they coming from? It is through ways and means. I’m sure you know what ways and means are. Ways and means refer to when the Central Bank lends money to the government or prints money. As of June this year, we spent over 120% servicing debts. It means that we used all our revenues to service debts and still had to borrow 20% above it. This can’t continue.”

