By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has explained that he had rejected calls to run for the Eket Senatorial district seat in 2023, because he was not favoured by the existing zoning arrangement which rotates among the federal consituencies in the senatorial district.

Emmanuel who hails from Eket federal constituency, comprising of Eket, Esit Eket , Onna and Ibeno local government areas

made this known while addressing stakeholders and supporters of the People’s Democratic Party at the governorship campaign flag-off in Uyo.

He stressed that as a man of integrity he aligned himself with elders and stakeholders of the Senatorial district that it is the turn of Ikot Abasi Federal consituency in 2023 to produce a Senator.

He therefore, called on the people especially those from his Eket federal consituency to support the PDP Senatorial candidate, Dr. Ekong Sampson for justice, equity and fairness, describing Sampson as the right choice for the seat because he was favoured by the zoning principle.

His words: “In Eket Senatorial district we respect zoning. We started from Ikot Abasi two terms. From there it moves to Eket federal constituency-two terms and then to Oron federal constituency- two terms.

“So when the party leaders in the State and the National approached me, saying that I should take the ticket of my senatorial district, I told them that I am a man of integrity, that I cannot go against the decision of elders of my senatorial district.

“I told them that zoning favoured Ikot Abasi federal constituency and I am not from there. I also told them that my people will support me by voting for a candidate from Ikot Abasi federal constituency and that candidate is Rt. Honourable Ekong Sampson”.

Eket senatorial district also known as Akwa Ibom South senatorial district comprises Eket federal consituency, where governor Udom Emmanuel hails from, Oron Federal Constituency, where the incumbent senator and deputy govdrnirship candidate of the PDP, Senator Akon Eyakenyi hails from and Ikot Abasi Federal consituency.

Meanwhile, the governor’s explanation regarding the Senate seat, was contrary to the insinuation in some quarters in the state ahead of the political parties primaries that he had rejected the offer by his people to go for the Senate ticket because he was lured to join the presidential race.

