There are many start-ups in Nigeria who are beginning to find strong foothold on the business landscape and one of such is Shopinverse founded by Ezekwe Innocent Oluchi.

In a recent interview, the founder revealed how the company came to be and the dynamics behind setting up the company.

According to him, Shopinverse was born out of necessity. It was a move to fill a void created by certain needs of certain people.

Speaking, he said, “Average Nigerian students, young entrepreneurs, freelancers, etc have always been faced with these challenges of affording a personal computer for their work, studies, businesses and projects.

“As we know, the cost of purchasing a brand new PC in this part of the world is crazy.

“My team and I decided to solve this problem by going an extra mile trying to source not just computers but high quality, world class brands, extremely clean and perfectly working, fairly used computers that an average student can afford without having to break the bank.”

The brain behind the company, Ezekwe Innovent Oluchi was born and bred in the commercial city of Aba with both parents as traders, he had always had so much passion for business, so it was no surprise that he would find his footing as an entrepreneur

Ezekwe Innocent Oluchi, is a native of Unubi in Nnewi south LGA Anambra State. He attended elementary and secondary school in Aba after which he proceeded to Yaba college of technology (Yabatech) where he studied business administration and management.

