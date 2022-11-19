By Nwafor Sunday

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, has given reasons he stopped paying attention on articles, stories and trending issues on social media.

The Lagos state former governor stated that reading articles on social media gives him ‘high blood pressure’.

APC presidential candidate disclosed this in a video posted on Twitter by one of his allies, Ademola Oshodi.

In the video clip, former Lagos State governor said he gets angry whenever he reads articles on social media.

“I don’t read social media anymore; they abuse the hell out of me. If I read it, I get high blood pressure and angry.

“I don’t read it, so if I want to hear anything; my children or my workers will say this one said this, and when I’m tired, I say please forget it.”

RELATED NEWS