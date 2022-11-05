Passionate about empowering her fellow women, Faith Ozioma Peter Diji, actress and convener of movement, “Say No to Modern Slavery” movement, has revealed why she shot the movie “Battered” from her book,” The Secret Killer.”

Accoding to her, “This book exposes modern-day slavery and its effects on our minds and society. I co-produced a feature film titled, ‘Battered’, which clarifies a facet of modern slavery. I also co-produced comedy skits for Faxyman Concepts International, and I’m a performer. This is the reason I wrote the book and we can see the effects of modern slavery in our time. If we do not take deliberate actions, beginning from our actions at home and work and how we treat one another in secret and in public, the consequences shall be enormous. The vision is to liberate, emancipate, edify, and inform the people of the adverse effects of modern slavery through my content, projects, and productions.”

On her firsthand experience of modern day slavery, the actress said, “that was when my cousins threw me out of their house for reasons unknown to me till date. They asked me to leave the house before they returned from work the following day. This was just after I completed the three months Acting program at PEFTI, and that was the reason I relocated to Lagos to chase a career in acting. That was how I moved to my uncle’s place at Coker in Lagos where I understood what verbal abuse, modern slavery in a nutshell, truly meant. I was 18 years old then.

“I lost my self-esteem for years as a result of those memorable moments in my life. I however regained my self-esteem when I began to discover my purpose and that was when I got married.

“My husband was instrumental to my liberation, as God empowered him. He taught me to be the confident and brave woman that I am now. So, instead of becoming a victim of my experience, I am empathetic and understand life better, and I’m focused on exposing the menace and liberating mankind,” the actress stated.

