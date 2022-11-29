Senator Shehu Sani

By Biodun Busari

A former Kaduna senator, Shehu Sani has revealed that the reason criminals are attacking and burning offices and other facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was to sabotage the 2023 general elections.

Gunmen have been on a rampage attacking and burning down INEC infrastructures across the country, particularly in the Southeast.

Vanguard reported yesterday that the INEC office in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State was torched by unknown hoodlums on Sunday.

Some of the properties razed down were 340 ballot boxes, 14 power generators, 130 voting cubicles, large water storage tanks, office furniture and a large number of voter cards.

Reacting to the incident, Shehu Sani in a tweet on Monday said that the attackers are enemies of progress who do not want the general elections to be conducted in 2023.

He said, “The ultimate aim of those attacking and burning down INEC offices is to sabotage the coming general elections.

“They are enemies of democracy. It’s a patriotic duty for people to defy violence and rise up against those anarchists.”

