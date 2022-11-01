By Ezra Ukanwa

ABUJA—THE Federal Government, FG, has been urged to strengthen the internal framework of the country’s Refugee Commission, particularly on areas concerning migration, refugee management and displacement management.

Giving the charge during a press briefing, in Abuja, the Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, NCFRMI, Hon Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, said strengthening the instruments of the commission would give a boost to its programmes and interventions.

According to her, what basically it entails is that the Federal Republic of Nigeria has done so well with establishing structures but it is very important that we continue to strengthen them so that they can rise up to their emerging challenges.

“As you know, the areas of our mandate are areas of migration, refugee management and displacement management. The provision of durable solutions on sustainable solutions for all persons of concerns is an evolving area, you know, with different dimensions of challenges. So, we must continue to strengthen our instruments so that we can be able to do more”, she added.

Speaking on the commission’s interventions in Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, camps, she revealed: “we don’t manage camps, what we do is the provision of durable solutions and sustainable solutions for IDPs. We try to support, we have a secondary role not a primary role in the areas of people living in the camps.

“What we do is try to get them out of the camp as quickly as possible. Our response has been a bit challenging because of the manner and frequency of the way things happen. Now, we are putting in plan towards exiting camps and shrinking numbers. We’re piloting from FCT and we will continue to work with other levels of government and the state government to see that we achieve the highest sustainable solution for our persons of concern.”

She, however, called for partnership from every organ of the society to accelerate the pace of addressing issues on supporting and providing assistance and protection to all persons of concerns in the country.

On his part, The National Leader, All Progressives Congress, APC, National Integrity Movement, ANIM, For Asiwaju/Shettima 2023, Abubakar Sa’adu Fakai, said the Commission had done well under the Buhari led administration, adding that the commission’s achievement would form strong points for the APC 2023 campaign.

“We are in the National Refugee Commission because it is one of the few commissions that has done very well in terms of taking care of displaced people. So, we are here to find out what they have done, how they have done it, maybe a few challenges so that we can use it when we are campaigning to tell Nigerians what we have done”, he said.

