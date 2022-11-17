By Ada Osadebe

The year’s most anticipated American superhero movie, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” has finally arrived in theaters, and audiences are loving it, but sadly audiences in China will not watch it.

According to Wion, Black Panther joina a long list of Western films that have been censored or banned in China.

The reason behind the ban has not been specified, but some resources claimed the reason could be the gay relationship scene in the movie.

In China, homosexuality is not technically illegal and the country does have a history of censoring LGBTQ content in films and television.

However, ‘Black Panther 2’ is not the only movie set to be banned

The Chinese audience might also miss the recently released DC film ‘Black Adam,’ starring Dwayne Johnson.

Speaking of “Black Adam,” Pierce Brosnan is cited as another justification for the prohibition.

The Dalai Lama, who China views as a separatist, was recently pictured with the family of the James Bond actor who portrayed Kent Nelson in the movie.

The first ‘Black Panther’ film was a huge hit and specifically talking about its China box office collection, the film raked in $105 million.

And, talking about the ‘Black Panther 2’ collection, the film is predicted to shatter many records set by previous Marvel films.

In the past two years, many Marvel films have been banned, including ‘Thor,’ ‘Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of

Madness,’ ‘Eternals,’ ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,’ and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’

The last Marvel film that was played in Chinese cinemas was ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ in 2019.

