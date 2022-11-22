By Dickson Omobola

In a bid to ensure that cake bakers in Nigeria adhere to professional standards, the Nigerian Association of Cakes and Sugar Craft Professionals, NACSP, has called on stakeholders to ensure compliance in the quality of cake production.

Speaking at its stakeholders conference in Lagos, yesterday, President of NACP, Tosan Jemide, said there was a need to ensure consistency and competence by cake bakers, especially in the use of raw materials.

His words: “There is a huge increase in the number of consumers for the products that come out of this industry. Cakes, desserts and pastries are consumed in large quantities daily. The supply and sales of unwholesome materials endanger the health of consumers and impair the overall quality of the finished goods.

“It therefore behooves us to ensure that the quality of our inputs remain wholesome in order for us to churn out good and quality finished products. On several occasions, we have encountered cases of substandard products. Sometimes inedible items are passed off as edible.

On her part, Director Food Safety and Applied Nutrition Directorate, represented by Mr. Dauda Jimoh, said: “We may not be able to identify inedible products, but we call on the public to assist us if any enterprise dealing in such is found.”

Other stakeholders at the conference included Assistant Director Head, Food Technology Product Certification Directorate, Mrs. Chidinma Ewuzie and Director General, Public Safety and Well-being, Lagos State Safety Commission, represented by Director, Public Safety and Well-being, Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr. Adeyinka Adebiyi.

