Lekan Kingkong is a Nigerian online comedian, Olaleye Olalekan John, better known as Lekan KingKong. This comic act has a lot interesting things set up about him.

Agba Inaki is a social media content creator, but he didn’t go into it the way many of his contemporaries have done. He carved out for himself an area in the industry that no one had ever imagine or thought of. His personality and what he does are distinctive and unique.

Although Lekan KingKong was born in Lagos, he is a native of Ogun State. Many thought intelligence is unconnected to the ability to bring relief to tense emotions. However, Lekan KingKong has been able to divorce that line of perception held by so many people.

This unusual content crator born on 4 February, 1988, runs very deep, comic commentary on real life videos about animals and people. Even in videos that are nerve-racking and those that keep people on the edge, his Yoruba commentary using country-style accent is hilariously captivating, making his fans forget the torrid view of the situation.

Lekan KingKong cuts a figure of an omniniscient narrator in his videos, who does so in a humorous manner that speaks of real-life scenarios caught on camera, briging relief to what should be a edgy sitaution. He is so good that one can spend a lifetime glued to his videos on social media.

Owing to his rare content, Lekan KingKong who is script writer, creative content provider, brand influencer and proud Yoruba language and cultural values flag bearer, enjoys huge following on Instagram, where he has over one million followers from across the world. Creating content in his mother tongue is indicative of how much value Lekan KingKong places on the Yoruba culture, of which he has become an ambassador.

He has an avid Arsenal Football Club of England fan and would be delighted with the performance of the team, that sees them sitting on top of the Premier League table .Lekan KingKong’s worth has been put at $180,000

