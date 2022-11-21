By Chukwuma Ajakah

Penny International College, PIC, Coker, Orile-Iganmu on Saturday, November 5, 2022 hosted the maiden edition of the Mcphilips Arts and Educational Foundation poetry competition for secondary schools.

The poetry competition, a brainchild of the founder of Mcphilips Arts and Educational Foundation, MAEF, Mrs Tyna Mcphilips Nwachukwu who expressed delight at the opportunity of kick-starting the programme in honour of her late husband, Mcphilips Nwachukwu, former Arts Editor, Vanguard Newspaper Ltd. In the opening address, Mrs Mcphilips Nwachukwu recalled that the foundation was formally launched on May 30, 2022.

Mrs. Tyna Mcphilips Nwachukwu further explained that the vision of the foundation is to promote poetry in Nigeria’s culture and help the less privileged. “It is a dream I have nursed for the past one year. I’m glad it has come to reality. Penny International College is the first school we are starting with. The competition will get to many other schools. We started at the secondary school level. We are he to create the awareness that poetry is very interesting. It can make you as famous as writers like Prof. Wole Soyinka and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. The language of poetry is also beautiful,” she said.

First prizewinner of the senior category, Dorcas Iseyemi said “I thank God for helping me throughout the competition. It was not easy, but I scaled through. As a participant, I feel honoured representing my school. This competition has made me realize that poetry is fun. It helps people to express their feelings from the mind. I thank God for making me take the first position in this category. Also, I thank the organisers and my teacher, Mr. Friday Mbam for guiding me to know know my dream. “

Speaking on the occasion, the Guest Speaker, Lagos Head of Consumer Education, Mrs. Suzie Onwuka implored the students to learn about their rights and obligations as consumers, saying: “Everyone of us is a consumer. We have rights and responsibilities. When you know your rights, you start sitting up.” She listed some of the rights to include: right to choose, seek redress, have basic information about the content of a product and not being forced to buy. She also charged the students to cultivate healthy habits as consumers, saying: “Be an informed consumer. Don’t buy anything because others are buying it. Be an ethical consumer. Send consumer alert to us about anything going wrong somewhere. Even if does not concern you personally, you join to safeguard the public.”

Major highlights of the event include presentation of gifts such as Adaeze Mcphilips’ shot story, My Father’s Legacy and Mcphilips’ collection of poems, So Long a Night, mathematical sets and exercise books to all the students. There were also recitations, dramatization and spoken word performances of select poems from Mcphilips’ “So Long a Night”. Adaeze Mcphilips Nwachukwu did a book reading from her book, My Father’s Legacy- a short story dedicated to the memory of her late father.

Apart from those that recited the poems in the two categories of the competition, other students either dramatized Mcphilips’ poems or rendered theirs as spoken word poetry. One of such creative performers is David Okon who presented a poem titled, “”Christ’s Unfailing Love”. Speaking on his performance, David said: “I’m a science student in SS3, but I’m very passionate about poetry and writing. I do spoken word for now. I will like to do more if given the opportunity.”

Winner of the Junior Category, Okpala Chikamso said: “I was not even expecting it to be a competition of this magnitude. I feel on top of the world. I intend to be the best poet that ever lived. I’m saying a very big thank you to the organizers of the competition and the education foundation.”

The select poems presented at the event include Mcphilips: Disconnection, Time of Reckoning, Betrayal, Son of My Father, Unfulfilled Earth and Badge of Honour.

The Junior category won by Okpala Chikamso featured the following students: Osemeke Anastasia, Agbazue Chidiagor, Uzoetue Chinaza, Okpala Chikamso and Deborah Raph while the Senior Category contestants were: Oparaocha Nmesonma, Enenebaku Nmesonma, Azuogu Gift, Sunday Rachael, Chioma Samuel, Okafor Chidera, Okoye Franklin, Okonkwo Uchechi, Nwachukwu Samuel, Kemmer Victor, Nwakor Chisom and the overall winner, Iseyemi Dorcas.

The second-best student (Senior), Okoye Franklin Ebuka succinctly captured the mood of most of the participants while expressing his own excitement: “I feel elated to be the second best despite the short notice. I’m proud to be part of those making my school proud.” Similarly, third placed Nwakor Chisom remarked: “I feel excited and very happy to be part of this competition that held in my school, Penny International College.”

Dignitaries at the event include the Principal of PIC, Mrs. Chika Ugorji, Lagos Head, Consumer Education, Mrs Suzie Onwuka and Mrs N. Chinwuba.

Children literature writer, Josephine Ogufere who emceed the occasion added a pep talk, motivating the participants to strive to live a life of impact through creativity. Sharing her own testimony of how she picked up writing, Josephine admonished the students, saying “This age and stage is the best time to make money and impact. Make sure that you leave this place determined to create the next thing people will want to read or watch instead of wasting your time watching videos that someone else created. Prepare yourself for the real world. Do something people will pay you for. Everyone of you is a winner. Whether you win here or not doesn’t matter. If you don’t work out your dream, it won’t become a reality.”

