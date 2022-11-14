Dr. Paul Enenche

By Gabriel Olawale

The Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr. Paul Enenche, has expressed concerns at the pace of development in Nigeria, saying that his experience travelling across the world makes him sad about the country’s situation.

Speaking during November Anointing Service, Enenche said that Nigeria has enough money to turn all the state capitals into a Houston, Texas or a Georgia.

“The crude oil of one year, if it is well accounted, for is enough to sort out many things.

Read Also: 2023: Tinubu, Atiku, Obi bicker over fake news, hate speech

“Maybe that’s why I don’t travel too frequently because anytime I do, my heart breaks afresh.

“The whole of Abuja here now can just be space for one airport. We went through Lagos Airport, disaster.

“By the mercies of God, we have been travelling for a while now; America, UK, Asia, Singapore, Philippines, just around the world.

“I’ve never gotten used to how I feel about the wickedness of the leaders of our nation.

“Every time I travel anywhere, I feel if afresh. When we went to Singapore, I almost felt like crying.

“Is it possible for something to work like this and our leaders travel and see these things?

“They travel and go on holidays with their families, go for medical treatments and see these things and even invest there, put millions of dollars there and it doesn’t cross their conscience to make their home like this.

“I feel it. When driving in Houston, see roads, flyovers, everything working.

“I said, ‘what is this?’ You travel, go for meetings, conferences, United Nations meetings and you don’t see anything.

“I see our people plenty there, my heart is broken, it’s like people who ran away from disaster, they’re plenty.

“Many applied for asylum, refugee status. I saw a young man there the other day, his family is still here; he ran away, and moved there.

“This guy is about to train in the best IVF specialist in the whole of the US and get a status and start working there, away from Nigeria. Massive brain drain.”

He said that the same criminals are still presenting themselves, the same demon-agents.

He added: “My phone had been working there and there were some text messages that waited until I arrived home.

“On my way coming, inside the aircraft at Frankfurt airport, ‘please pray for my brother, today is his wedding and he has been kidnapped.’

“That was what greeted me on arrival, I don’t know the person but just imagibne, he’s in the kidnapper’s den on his wedding day.

“Wedding fixed, cards sent, everything – what a country. The demons that invited the bandits, terrorists and killers are still making themselves available.”

He prayed to God to deliver Nigeria from the plague of disastrous and retrogressive leadership.

“Lord, bless us with the right leadership that will usher in our divinely allocated glory as a Nation.

“I see hope, I see change, I see help, I see mercy, I see the God of wonders coming through for our nation and changing.”

RELATED NEWS