By Ayo Onikoyi

There’s never any gain in losing a child. No parents should ever have to bury a child. This is the worst moment ever for the couple and we should at least have the decency, to let them have a quiet time to cry out their sorrow, comfort each other and build on the raw deal the wheel of life has dealt them

As big as the sorrow is, life is a music that must continue to play. This experience is the biggest test of the mettle of which they are made. Davido has given his Assurance to Chioma long ago, even though he has veered off the rails many times over. It is so unfortunate that just when their relationship is coasting home freely, the bond they shared had to be severed but then some bonds are broken for bigger bonds to evolve and I hope this is the case for Chioma and Davido. As things are now, the buck stops at Davido’s table and only he can make a hell or heaven of it.

No water would carry Davido anywhere, not even the “Fia” of this sorrowful moment but his Assurance can only count for something if only he can pull Chioma out of the abyss of anguish she is. Loving her more and knowing that together they have shared a loss and stand to gain so much more.

Ifeanyi is never going to come back. That’s the fact of life because the dead stay dead. While they stay dead, their memories may linger on to shape our lives. Ifeanyi, too little to die, may have come to this world to play a big role in the bond between his parents. He was a child of destiny and a fertilizer, for enduring love and fulfilled life.

If rumours are anything to go by, Chioma is already feeling another life growing inside her. It is not a consolation but a beckon into a new world of love, a new beginning to take them to uncharted territory of great promise and happiness

Life is music, it must continue to play. And no one knows this better than Davido. Scabs grow over wounds, it is a matter of time. Soon Baba Ifeanyi will take to the music road and it won’t be much different from before. The glamour and allure would remain the same. But what has become of him? Surely, he is a more mature man and Chioma can only love him and he her more.

