Knocks have trailed the newly redesigned naira notes after they were officially unveiled by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari unveiled the new currency notes on Wednesday morning before the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the state house, Abuja.

The redesigned naira notes are N200, N500 and N1,000 denominations.

In reactions, tweeps have taken a swipe at the Federal Government and the CBN for what many described as an unimpressive design.

Claims were wide that the newly redesigned notes were no different from the old ones, lamenting the colours used in the new ones.

To increase the value, the CBN governor cannot perform.



To change the design, he still cannot perform.



But to downgrade the color of the notes, the man delivered.



What kind of color is this? pic.twitter.com/lRNBisY7A5 — Victory (@insideVictory) November 23, 2022

CBN turn Naira notes to power rangers color, dem say na redesign. 😭😭😭 — 𝐌𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐊 🌴 (@TheMahleek) November 23, 2022

You people just carried the old naira, repainted it, and called it "redesign"? Na wa o… pic.twitter.com/RIqTcqa6MJ — Chxta (@Chxta) November 23, 2022

They said Naira redesign, what they meant was Naira filter addition.



Bunch of jokers. — Dára Sọ́balójú (@Darasoba) November 23, 2022

So the Naira redesign was basically to change colour of the notes? pic.twitter.com/V81AC4f01f — 20.10.2020 (@I_Am_Ilemona) November 23, 2022

So this Naira redesign is just a waste of time,they just changed the color/saturation of these currencies.I think they should have told us to dye them locally instead of them spending our funds unnecessarily. pic.twitter.com/vR8Em9tiiA — Dr.Dabo (@Dr_dabo1) November 23, 2022

