A lot has changed in the field of online gambling over the past few years. The main reason for this is the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the current restrictions, land-based casinos have to close their offices, and bookmakers have the same problem. That’s why online gambling started to grow quickly.

The Popularity of Online Gambling in the UK

Gambling is a profitable area in the UK. A large percentage of the adult population in the country use virtual clubs. According to surveys, 32% of Britons play online casinos UK at least once a week. 30% of the population enjoy online games at least one day a month. It’s similar to statistics in sports betting. About 35% of Britons gamble at least once a week. 30% of people bet on sports at least once a month.

Source

iGaming began to develop actively in the country in 2005, when the law on gambling was passed. Players began visiting legally operating live online casinos. The adoption of the law had a positive impact on the entire population of the country. As part of the law, a 15% tax was introduced on the profits of the casino operation. This tax ensures that the UK economy benefits from the active development of the industry. Moreover, the law was adopted, which helped to make the iGaming sphere seem more positive to people in the country. Cash receipts to the budget from the gambling tax are directed to the development and improvement of the population’s quality of life.

Prospects for the Development of Online Gambling in the UK

According to the assumptions of experts, iGaming will actively develop over the following years. On average, profits will increase by 16.4% per year. By 2028, gambling will bring about $7.61 million to the country’s budget.

Several factors contribute to the prosperity of online casinos in the country. The first factor is the growing popularity of online casinos among the UK population. Also, development is facilitated by the fact that on sites, customers can run games for free without the risk of spending real money.

Source

Over the past few years, the increase in iGaming activity has also been linked to the COVID-19 outbreak. People have had to distance themselves socially and investigate how to have fun without leaving their homes. As a result, the number of users of online platforms has been actively increasing. Live games with dealers are trendy among players. Such entertainment conveys the atmosphere of a land-based casino as realistically as possible.

How the Internet Affects Online Gambling

Do not forget that the Internet is becoming denser in human life every year. Now, iGaming differs from what was available to players a few years ago. More and more players prefer to launch their favorite slots from their mobile phones. This ensures maximum freedom of action and accessibility of entertainment. You can gamble almost everywhere—on the subway, on the bus, in a traffic jam on your way to work, and in the park.

Several more reasons contribute to the development of iGaming in the UK:

• Emergence of inexpensive smartphones;

• Expansion of the digital sphere;

• Accessible, secure digital payment methods.

Now, players can get almost the same gaming experience online as visiting a land-based casino. At the same time, they do not need to leave the house and go somewhere. Entertainment is available around the clock. You can run almost any game in an online casino without restrictions. The number of slot machines available is often in the thousands. Land-based casinos cannot offer such a range of games due to banal area restrictions.

What Can Hinder the Development of the Industry?

We advise you not to forget about the factors that may slightly slow down the development of iGaming in the UK. One of the main factors is cybercrime and hacking. According to experts, there has been a significant increase in the number of cybercrime committed in online casinos recently.

Two critical problems could jeopardize the rapid development of this sector of the economy—software hacking and fraud.

Furthermore, don’t forget about responsible gambling. In online casinos, this issue is more acute than in land-based ones. A player needs to protect themselves from excessive immersion in gambling independently. Any careless actions can lead to despair and large debts.

The current analysis of iGaming in the UK shows much potential for growth in this area. Many people already enjoy wagering and risk-taking. The sites are regulated at the state level , and players feel secure and don’t hesitate to put real money into slot machines. But every online casino owner must ensure the game is safe so that fraud can be avoided.

