By Benjamin Njoku

Popular film director and actor, Ugezu J. Ugezu has revealed that the chieftancy title which was conferred on him last weekend in Anambra state was as a result of his immense contribution towards the advancement of the Igbo metaphysics, ideology, tradition and language.

The actor, said that he saw the title as an encouragement for him to do more for the Ndigbo.

Ugezu, who’s known for his occult grand master roles in movies, was conferred with a chieftaincy title of Nze Ukwu, Ayaka Igbo Gburugburu of Iduu Eri Kingdom by HRM, Eze Aka Ji Ovo of Obu Gad in Aguleri during this year’s World Eri Festival.

He said the monarch expanded his title from Ayaka Enugwu-Ukwu and Umunri, to Ayaka Igbo Gburugburu.

The excited actor added that the king considered him worthy of the sacred title following what he has been doing for Ndigbo, adding “My title shouldn’t be restricted to just Enugwu-Ukwu and Umunri as he amplifies it to Ayaka Igbo Gburugburu.”

“I am delighted because he is the one king who has the ancestral authority to bestow such title on anyone,” he added.

Meanwhile, congratulating the actor, Kanayo .O.Kanayo MFR, described Ugezu’s title as “well deserving following his courage, tenacity, sense of duty to Ndigbo and preservation of our cultural and spiritual norms.”

