Tope Balogun

By Miftaudeen Raji

The Lagos State Governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA), Tope Balogun has his shared perspective on what the Brazil presidential election portends for Nigeria in relation to the 2023 general elections.

Recall that former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was announced the winner of the Brazil presidential election on Sunday after beating far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in a keenly-contested poll.

Lula’s presidential bid witnessed two bitter rivals on opposite sides of the political spectrum go head to head, but Lula won 50.9% of the votes.

In an exclusive interview with Vanguard, Balogun identified four things as lessons for Nigerians to pick from the just conclude presidential election in Brazil.

He said the incumbent president was defeatable by the masses preference for a better candidate in a free and fair contest as experienced in the election

“Secondly, the importance of having concern for the economic conditions of masses which was the major reasons the masses preferred a former president who had the albatross of being jailed but later freed than voting to keep someone, who messed their economic condition up.

“Thirdly, the optimality in curbing election malpractices as much as possible through electronic voting.

“Fourthly, the idea of patriotism through collaboration to save the nation as depicted by the candidacy of the former president and his former arch rival to win the election for the populace,” he added.

