By Miftaudeen Raji

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has given insight into what presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar discussed with stakeholders in the United States of America.

Omokri, who spoke in an interview with Channel’s Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, described Atiku’s visit as a good and successful outing.

Recall that Atiku’s team was in the US to seek their support and commitment ahead of the 2023 general elections.

According to Omokri, Atiku’s team was in the US to seek their support/commitment in ensuring Nigeria conducts a free, fair election.

He added that Atiku’s visit to the United States was an invitation by the US government to have a briefing with him.

He said, “He met with the Assistant U.S Secretary of State, The meeting was hosted by the State Department but there were other people from different branches of the executive arm of the US, treasury, defense and other departments and they briefed.

“They talked about about their plans and how to liaise with Nigeria in the future and they also wanted to hear from him on how he wanted to handle Nigeria-US relationship.

“And one of the things things they talked about is how to engender free and fair elections. In the fast they’ve always waited till after elections before they intervened but, this time around, they are going to be watching for comments or actions that could spur violence and they will take actions.

“Some of the actions that will be taken will be and not limited to visa ban. And also, there’s going to be peer pressure, presidential peer pressure directly from President Biden to President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that the elections were free and fair.

“And then post elections, one of the things they’re going to be doing is to support INEC on a third party audit to get consulting group to audit to make sure that what was declared accurate with what was entered into the software.

“Another thing they discussed was how Nigeria can get more foreign direct investment (FDI) because according to them Nigeria is the fourth largest polluter in the whole world, that if we can address that it will lead to more foreign direct investment for Nigeria,” Omokri said.

He added, “Other things they talked about was war on terror and how to support Nigeria and things that had in the past triggered attacks on Nigeria and how to avoid that.”

