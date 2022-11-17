Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba said some governors are influencing political violence ahead of the 2023 elections.

He made this assertion while speaking at a meeting with political parties and other stakeholders at the force headquarters in Abuja.

According to the IGP, the police have been receiving reports of some State Governors who encourage political thugs and sub-national security outfits under their control to disrupt seamless and statutorily guaranteed campaign activities of parties or candidates in the opposition.

He said, “In so doing, they deploy their powers and influences to either prevent the mounting of campaign billboards or pull them down, while also denying political opponents of spaces to undertake their campaigns or peaceful political congregations in contravention of the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022.”

The IGP said the force was putting in place measures to combat all forms of political violence ahead of the election season.

Some of the measures, according to him, include heightened intelligence activity and increased deployment of security teams to all INEC assets and facilities nationwide.

The IGP also vowed to promptly arrest and prosecute persons found to have perpetuated electoral violence.

RELATED NEWS