THE Association of Scrap and waste Pickers of Lagos, ASWOL, yesterday, said it has started the uploading of the profile of 3700 registered waste pickers on its newly launched website.

Speaking during the Nigerian Artisans Technicians Conference held in Lagos, the association’s President, Mr Friday Oku, who stated that the essence of putting the registered members’ profiles on the website, said: “The website will make you know the real waster picker that is on the street, all the cart pushers we want to have all of them on the website in which they will have a number and you can click on the website and you know that this person is from Ikorodu, Ikeja and you know even the unit where the person is coming from.

“For now those on the website are not up to 1000 but for those who filled their hard copies, we have 3700. Before we put anyone on the website, we must investigate your source and whether you have National Identity Number, so that you can click and know the state that the person is from.”

Also speaking, a consultant of the association, Rethinking Cities, Mr Deji Akinpelu said: “The website will serve as a resource centre for any information relating to waste and scrap dealers in the state thereby strengthening the waste and scrap dealers’ networks at the international, regional, national and local levels.

“This is why we, at Rethinking Cities and Heinrich Böll Stiftung, see this step as a laudable initiative in our efforts to end discrimination against informal waste pickers.”

