John Alechenu, Abuja

The Atiku-Okowa Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council has said it was compiling evidence to lodge a formal complaint with Security agents as well as the National Peace Committee about attacks on its campaign convoys in Kaduna and Borno States.

Director of Strategic Communications of the Campaign, Chief Dele Momodu, revealed this at a media briefing in Abuja, on Thursday.

Momodu explained that the Campaigns Director in charge of security, is already putting together evidence to enable it lodge a formal complaint.

He said, “Yesterday, we were attacked in Borno state. We’ve been attacked in Kaduna and it’s so unfortunate because there was a peace accord that was signed by most of the presidential candidates.

“So, we plan to report formally to the security authorities, we plan to report to the Peace Commission because democracy is not by force, it is a game of choice.

“If I choose to support my candidate, there shouldn’t be any problem about that. So firing den guns, throwing stones and all manner of weapons, for me, is a very unfortunate development.

“So, we hope that you’re able to help us send the message across to the authorities that PDP is worried. My heart goes out to one of our colleagues, Mary Chinda of Arise News who sustained injury, in fact, I’ve just seen an x -ray of her arms.

“ I hope nothing serious happened to her because she fell in the process of that attack yesterday. I saw that the police, PRO or someone denied that any of such thing did not happen. “

Momudu also expressed the campaign committee’s delight that the peace efforts of the Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, with respect to the dispute between him and five of the party’s aggrieved governors under the leadership of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

He said, “I am sure most of you must have heard that our governors, the integrity group, said yesterday, that the window of reconciliation has not been shot permanently.

“We’ve been at it for some time trying to see how we can bring everybody under the same umbrella. So, hopefully, in the next couple of days and weeks, all of us will be able to work as one family. PDP is the biggest political family in Africa and we want it to remain so.

“It’s obvious that the are other parties can see that Atiku Abubakar GCON is the leading candidate and he’s going to win the next election Otherwise, why are they jittery?

You can see that we have done four states already. And all the four states recorded resounding successes so we shall continue to campaign in every part of Nigeria for PDP.

“It’s a carnival of ideas. It is not a carnival of war. So, we shall continue to campaign vigorously, rigorously. Any candidate who can match that should also go ahead and do his own.“

In response to speculations that the PDP National Chairman, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu, May have resigned, Momodu said, “I spent time with Ayu yesterday, he is extremely busy, you know we lost the son of our great leader, Senator David Mark, as we speak the National Chairman should be in Benue.

“But definitely, he has not step down. I went to Ayu to discuss with him and seek approval for some of the issues we are discussing today. He is a very excellent spirits.“

