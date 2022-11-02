…our COVID-19 stimulus package galvanizes sector

By Gabriel Ewepu

AS the 2022 Nigeria Mining kicked off in Abuja, the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arc Olamilekan Adegbite, Tuesday, raised hope on Ajaokuta Steel Company concessioning as it is on course for national interest.

Olamilekan in his address said efforts are made to revamp Ajaokuta Steel Company and National Iron Ore Mining Company in Itakpe.

The 6th edition of Nigeria Mining Week was declared open by qPresident Muhammadu Buhari who was represented by the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo.

He said: “Resuscitating the Ajaokuta Steel Company and the National Iron Ore Mining Company. The Ministry has intensified efforts in revamping the Ajaokuta Steel and the Iron Ore Mining Company in Itakpe. The following mile stone achievements have been delivered:

“The assets of the two companies have been secured and freed from all legal encumbrances.

“Transaction Adviser has been appointed to conduct a professional and transparent concessioning of the two Firms, constituted and inaugurated the National Steel Council as an integral stakeholder in the development of Steel Industry.

“The Ajaokuta Steel Company has about eight interests from prospective investors, and the transactional advisor will do the eventual ranking would be taken to the Federal Executive Council which would do the eventual concessioning or partnership.

“We have constituted and inaugurated the National Steel Council as an integral stakeholder in the development of the steel industry.”

Meanwhile, he disclosed that the sector got COVID-19 stimulus package and how it was used to galvanize the sector and boost productivity.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic we were granted the COVID-19 stimulus package programme and while it was on phases the money was shared of COVID-19 palliative, we choose in our Ministry this money to deepen the We chose in our ministry to spend this money to deepen the downstream policy which was approved at the Federal Executive Council. So we have six demonstration projects in the six geopolitical regions.

“Construction of Mining-related clusters in the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria.

“This activity is financed under the COVID 19 Stimulus Programme and consists of setting up a Gold Souk (market) in Kano State to substitute large imports of jewelries from overseas, Gemstone Marketing and Processing Centre in Ibadan, Oyo State, Gold Processing Centre in Mopa-Muro, Kogi State, Barite Processing Centre in Ogoja, Koaline Processing Facility in Bauchi and the Lead-Zinc Processing Centre in Abakaliki. These projects are at advanced stages of completion.

“Establishment of a jewelry making Training Centre in Abuja where 40 Train the Trainers, recruited from the 36 states and FCT have been trained. It is intended that the grandaunts of the Centre will open up jewelry making workshops in their states of origin to train others. This activity will boost employment and develop jewelry making skills in the country.”

According to the Minister, generation of geological and exploration data to improve investment competitiveness is provided.

“The Nigerian Geological Survey Agency, NGSA, intensified its exploration activities throughout the country.

“The National Integrated Mineral Exploration Project, a flagship project of the Ministry is to generate geological information and discover more minerals is nearing completion.

“The National Integrated Minerals Exploration Project, generates geological information and discovered more minerals.

“The results are fascinating as new mineral finds are discovered. Target mapping and drilling has been completed in the Bitumen Belt and prospectively areas are being advertised for concessioning.

“The NGSA laboratory in kaduna is being strengthened and is undergoing ISO Certification process. The laboratory will no doubt aid in the local analysis of mineral samples. The Fire Assay equipment has been commissioned.

“Application of Digital Processes in the Governance of the Sector. A number of strategic investments are made in the development of digitized platforms and technology infrastructure to support digital systems in the governance of the mining sector.

“Government is currently establishing a complete and comprehensive national electronic geo-databank which will assist in quick and effective information management and investment decisions. The geo-data will be easily findable and accessible in a digital formal throughout the world”, he said.

He also commended President Buhari for providing the needed “good governance in the Nigeria Mineral Industry.

“I call on all stakeholders in the minerals industry including community leaders, associations, the Civil Society, NGOs, mass media to join us in making the minerals sector a major source of Nigeria’s prosperity.”

