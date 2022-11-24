By Efosa Taiwo

Belgium captain Eden Hazard has slammed Germany for protesting with their hands covering their mouths ahead of their World Cup opener against Japan.

The four-time winners decided not to wear the ‘OneLove’ armband after threats of sanctions, with the players, in reaction, covering their mouths in the team photo prior to the game.

The Germans will go on to lose the game against the Samurai Blue of Japan 2-1.

Other countries such as England, Wales and the Netherlands were also set to wear the armband to show support for the LGBTQ+ community amid Qatar’s laws on homosexuality, but they too decided not to.

Hazard took a swipe at the Germans, highlighting their loss.

“They would have done better not to do it and to win,” he said. “We are here to play football, I am not here to send a political message, people are better placed for that. We want to be focused on football.”

On the subject of the ‘One Love’ armband, the 31-year-old added: “I’m not comfortable talking about it because I’m here to play football.

“I didn’t want to start the match with a yellow card,” he explained of the consequence of wearing the armband. “It would have been annoying for the rest of the tournament. To do it again, maybe I will postpone it.”

Belgium were able to secure a 1-0 win against Canada on Wednesday night, with striker Michy Batshuayi netting the winner at the end of the first half.

