John Alechenu

The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council has expressed delight that despite differences in opinion, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and his four aggrieved colleagues have remained committed members of the PDP.

Director of Strategic Communications of the Atiku-Okowa PDP Presidential Campaign, Dele Momodu, said this at a media briefing, in Abuja, on Thursday.

He was responding to a question about the status of the G-5 Governors led by Wike in the light of their current conduct and utterances.

Momudu said, “On the issue of the governors I am not flamboyant, I am not a prophet, I have no idea whether they have dumped the party or not.

“The day they have dumped they will announce that they have dumped the party we will all know.

“So far so good, they are still in the party and we are happy they are in the party.

“There is still room for reconciliation, all they are saying is that they are not happy and we will continue to pray that peace will reign in the party.

“As for the Atiku campaign we remain steadfast, we remain focused and nothing distracts our attention.

“The specific role given to our principal was in the area of the economy we had the best under that government and he has been able to assemble the best brains at home and abroad, we are very proud and that is why he said he will continue from where he stopped and that is why we are using recover Nigeria.”

Speaking on the recent report released by the National Bureau of Statistics, “On NBS report on jobs promises in the past, You can’t give what you don’t have and that is why Atiku Abubakar is the best choice what he has been able to do in public life, what he has been able to do in private life when you look at them you will know that he is the most experienced and prepared candidate in the race today that is none close to him.

“He is the one that operated at the national level so he knows what to do immediately.”

