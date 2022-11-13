Kwankwaso and Idahosa

Vice Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Bishop Isaac Idahosa has vowed that the candidate of the party, Rabiu Kwankwaso will give Nigerians what he described as a glorious, better, and hopeful future.

Idahosa made this vow while speaking at a meeting tagged, “People’s Town Hall Series 2023” organised by Channels Television on Sunday.

Also speaking at the meeting, Kwankwaso promised to equip the capacity and improve the welfare of all the security agencies in the country to stem the tide of insecurity.

He said, “I’ll harness all the security agencies in the country and deploy all the technologies available to ensure the safety of Nigerians. We will also improve our security systems to forestall all forms of security breaches.”

Idahosa had expressed optimism that Kwankwaso would win the 2023 presidential election.

In a statement on Tuesday in Abuja claimed that the Kwankwaso/Idahosa ticket has all it takes to fix the challenges confronting the country, adding that he would address the issue of infrastructure and resource control.

He said his principal “stands tall in the contests to govern the country and the candidate is by far the most experienced among all contenders for the country’s most exalted seat.”

“You can be rest assured that as a president, he will galvanise and recruit the best brains from home and abroad to turn the country’s economy around.

“As governor, he met at least 200 dollars debt from his predecessor and ensured he paid off all debts and did not borrow a dime in spite of the numerous legacy projects he carried out in Kano,” he said.

