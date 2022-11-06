In 2017 when all the other commercial banks in the country were calling on unbanked Nigerians and the customers of their competitors to visit their branches to open accounts with them, Wema Bank launched ALAT By Wema, the first fully digital bank in Nigeria.

ALAT By Wema, a branchless and paperless bank, was created to drive transformation and redefine experiential banking in Nigeria’s banking sector. It eliminated the stress of having to walk into a branch that prospective customers face anytime they want to open an account. ALAT by Wema offers a seamless sign-up process using a mobile phone, PC or tablet.

Since the release of this award-winning banking platform, which matched customers’ lifestyles, the bank’s customers who came on board ALAT have been full of excitement as it helps them save more.

It also gives them access to exclusive group and personal savings, a free debit card, lifestyle benefits, up to four percent annual interest and, above all, does not charge ridiculous fees like the everyday commercial banks.

As the excitement is still being felt by the bank’s customers, Wema Bank opened yet another vista of opportunity for its customers to experience more life-changing benefits. The bank, in its bid to offer their customers improved health and wellness, has partnered the Health Connect24x7 to create the ALAT Health Connect 24×7.

Health Connect 24×7 is a leading telemedicine provider that combines next-generation telemedicine, tele-monitoring, and home health technologies to provide patients with 24/7 access to highly trained and experienced doctors, clinical psychologists, wellness experts, and care coordinators.

With this partnership, customers of Wema Bank can access, engage, and receive first-level medical service 24 hours a day, seven days a week on their mobiles (TOLL-Free and Online).

The platform has highly trained and licensed health management personnel and wellness experts and experienced doctors stationed to give sophisticated easy-to-use/access mobile health system services designed to enhance medical services.

The service covers but is not limited to reliable medical and wellness advice and support for healthy, acute, and chronic conditions. It facilitates medical appointments, medication delivery and laboratory attention.

In addition, it also covers mental wellness treatment for patients undergoing depression, anxiety disorders, substance dependence, self-esteem difficulties, suicidal behavior, eating disorders, compulsive behavior, assertiveness training and emotions management.

One major appeal of the ALAT Health-Connect 24×7 is that it allows its subscribers to enjoy first-level medical treatment before accessing in-house hospital care.

The challenges of COVID-19 increased the phobia people have for hospitals, making patients desire medical treatment without visiting the hospital if they could have it. On the platform, subscribers need not go to a physical hospital to enjoy a round-the-clock healthcare service via voice or video calls.

The icing on the cake of this offering is that, like most of the bank’s offerings, enlisting on the ALAT Health Connect 24×7 is as simple as ‘ABC’. While prospective subscribers can be onboarded either through a click on the ALAT’s website landing page or through the ALAT app, existing ALAT customers will simply have to click on Lifestyle/Tickets on the ALAT app and follow the prompt to onboard.

This first-of-its-kind service from the banking sector shows the fond thoughts that Wema Bank has for its customers. It shows that the bank cares beyond the safe keeping and growth of its customers’ funds but also wants them to live healthy and fulfilled lives.

Adeola Olanloko, a public analyst writes from Lagos.

