The presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, and members of PDP Governors Forum (PDP-GF), have, in separate statements, congratulated Senator Ademola Adeleke on his inauguration as Governor of Osun State.

They pledged their support towards making his tenure a successful one.

Director General of the PDP Governors’ Forum, C. I. D. Maduabum, in a statement in Abuja, on Sunday, said under the leadership of Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, was delighted to have Governor Adeleke within its ranks.

He said, “The forum notes that his July 2022 victory at the polls was a testimony to the gallant efforts, hard work, teamwork, skillful campaigns, efficient resource allocation, openness and humility exhibited by His Excellency over the years.

“At the campaigns, he concentrated on issues that mattered most to Osun people and they in turn responded in kind with their votes, bestowing on him and the PDP an earth-shaking victory of historic proportions.

“This proves once again that God’s time is the best. He chooses the time and the place.

“This mandate has all the trappings of the love and prayers of the people.

“The PDP-GF looks forward to a very engaging and prosperous first tenure for Governor Adeleke and enjoin all the people of the state to continue to pray for him, support him with their undiluted loyalty, as his heart is full of love and concern for their wellbeing.

“Today, the path has been cleared and light of progress is shinning on Osun State.

“It is now time for the ‘Peoples governor’ a man so much loved by the people, to settle down to develop a roadmap for the rapid development of Osun State. The state deserves the best.

“The Forum, on this historic occasion, celebrates with his family and the people of Osun State who have entrusted leadership to him.

“Your colleagues, governors of the PDP and our great party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, pray for divine wisdom and favour, good health and protection as you lead the state as Governor.

“They also assure you of their unalloyed support and brotherly advice always. We welcome him to the PDP Governors’ Forum.”

Speaking in a similar vein, the Atiku/Okowa Campaign said Adeleke’s inauguration marks the beginning of a better life for the people

of Osun State.

Spokesperson for the campaign, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, while extending the campaign’s congratulations to Governor Adeleke on his inauguration as the sixth Governor of Osun State, said it was setting the stage for the party’s victory at the national stage come 2023.

Ologbondiyan said, “His inauguration sets the stage for the streak of victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which will climax on May 29, 2023 when its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will be sworn into office too.

“The people of Osun State are the first beneficiaries of the better life which the PDP will be berthing at the national level with effect from May 29, 2023.

“Our campaign commends the people of Osun State for their perseverance in the last four years of pains during which their collectively hard-earned fortunes were ferried to Bourdillon by the ‘Ajele’.

“We celebrate the people of Osun State for asserting themselves and liberating their state from the yoke of anguish, misrule and accompanying pains which the All Progressives Congress (APC) has come to represent in our nation.

“We urge Nigerians to reinforce the feat achieved by the people of Osun State by remaining steadfast in their resolve to vote in Atiku Abubakar in the February 2023 presidential election.”

