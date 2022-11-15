By Dayo Johnson

The Osemawe of Ondo town, in Ondo State, Oba Victor Kiladejo, and the people of the town, have kicked against the proposed relocation of National Institute for Educational Planning and Administration, NIEPA, to Abuja.

NIEPA was established in 1992 by the Federal Ministry of Education in collaboration with UNESCO/International Institute for Educational Planning, IIEP, as a staff college for planners and managers in the Nigeria education sector and West Africa sub-region.

Speaking at a public hearing, Oba Kiladejo expressed displeasure over the plan to relocate the institute from Ondo town.

The public hearing, tagged, NIEPA (Establishment) Bill 2022, was sponsored by Senator Ayo Akinyelure (PDP, Ondo Central) while the public hearing was organised by the Senate Committee on Education (Basic and Secondary).

Oba Kiladejo who was represented at the event by former Vice-Chancellor of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Prof. Femi Mimiko, said: I am honoured to represent the Òsemàwé of Ondo Kingdom, Oba Victor Kiladejo, and present Ondo community’s position on the well considered Bill.

“It certainly does make neither political nor economic sense relocating NIEPA from where it has operated for 30 years, to a different geo-political zone.

“It is our wish that the Institute should continue to operate from Ondo, where it occupies an expanse of land measuring some 801 hectares, and with a full complement of infrastructural facilities.”

Oba Kiladejo noted that the community donated 801 hectares of land to the institute with 91 buildings, road infrastructure and sporting facilities for its retention in the town.

Meanwhile, stakeholders in the education sector have supported a bill that would give legal backing to the establishment of the institute in Ondo, Ondo State, during a public hearing that was held in the Senate.

RELATED NEWS