By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

AS political parties intensify campaign ahead of the 2023 general elections, a political group called The People’s Alternative Political Movement, TPAP-M, vowed to raise banner of Socialism to free Nigerians from the shackles of devastating capitalism.

This was contained in a statement signed by Comrade Jaye Gaskia and Prof Omotoye Olorode, of TPAP-M Secretariat respectively.

TPAP-M is a Coalition of individuals and organisations committed to the emergence of a Mass Workers Party and the Socialist Transformation of Nigeria.

Giving a background on the Movement, the statement made it known that the Movement was established by delegates of left organisations, Socialist Political Formations, and workers organizations at the end of the Inaugural (Working) Peoples Alternative Political

Summit held at Women Development Center, Abuja in March 2021.

In a bid to ensure that the mandate of bringing about the emergence of a Mass Workers Party Campaign for the Socialist Transformation of Nigeria (CAST-NIGERIA), in May 2022. Campaign was then formally inaugurated and publicly unveiled and launched on the 3rd of October, 2022 at a World Press Conference at Olaitain Oyerinde Auditorium, Labour House, Abuja.

Also, the Movement solicited for media organisations and programmes to provide their platforms for interviews, and participate in programs, to make case for socialism in Nigeria.

TPAP-M also disclosed of reaching out to other organizations of people and toiling masses across

Africa, and the globe, with a view to establishing and nurturing the organised fighting solidarity

of the oppressed and exploited in Africa, and across the World. working through the CAST Nigeria campaign.

The Statement reads in part, “Slogan, and central theme of CAST-Nigeria is ‘The Alternative that is not on the Ballot’. A

Manifesto and A Document “The Case For Socialism” was also unveiled.

“In the Course of the Campaign A case would be made for Socialism as the only alternative to

disaster Capitalism in Nigeria.

“The Banner of Socialism would be raised during the campaign period and beyond, and we would challenge Political Parties, their Candidates and Officials to Public Debates.

“The Purpose is to expose Capitalism and Neo Liberalism and their Agents. We want to use this period to create awareness, educate and inform Nigerians, especially the working people and youth, in a bid to mobilise them into the Movement through the Campaign.

“We are also calling on Nigerians and organisations of the suffering, toiling and working masses

who are being oppressed and victimized and denied what rightfully belongs to them to reach Humanitarian, Social Intervention and Community support Committee.

“We are a movement of the working people and toiling masses, our campaign is for the transformation of our country into a country that works for, and in the interest of the working people and toiling masses.

“As stated in our primary documents, we understand the international character of capitalism, and the global nature of the capitalist crisis; and as such we equally understand that the global nature and international character of the monumental effort required not only to push back against the disastrous consequences of capitalism, and challenge the capitalist ruling class for

power; but also to supplant capitalism and undertake the socialist Transformation of human

civilisation.”

The statement further explained that, “The ultimate goal is to build a Movement that has the autonomous capacity to mobilise for push back against the burdens of mounting hardships and relentless insecurity; and ultimately to establish and build a Mass workers Party, that can successfully challenge the ruling class for power and subsequently lead the process of Socialist Transformation of Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, the group made their stand known of their Movement, “Our argument is that irrespective of whoever emerges winner in 2023 the problems of Disaster

Capitalism would only be compounded and get worse; and that there will continue to be the

need for the ordinary people of Nigeria to take their destiny into their hands by organizing to

push back against anti people policies, and deepen their resistance to hardships.”

The statement also disclosed that the Campaign For the Socialist Transformation of Nigeria (CAST-Nigeria) would be coordinated

and anchored by the CAST-Nigeria Campaign Organisation (CNCO).

According to the statement, after extensive consultations the Campaign Organisation has been constituted, and was formally inaugurated on Wednesday, 9th November, 2022.

It added also added that as the Campaign progresses, and momentum is built up, more members would be admitted into

the Campaign organization, as it is a work in progress.

Meanwhile, the statement indicated nine Committees of the Campaign Organisation;

Ideology, Education and Research Committee; Fund Raising Committee; CAST Stakeholders Committee; Humanitarian, Social Intervention and Community Support Committee; Public Sector Committee; Legal Committee; Mobilisation, Contact and Grassroots Committee; Diaspora and International Solidarity Committee; and Media and Public Communications Committee.

The inaugurated 50- member Campaign Organisation has Prof. Omotoye Olorode-Chair

Committee; Engr. YZ Yau-Vice Chair (North); Comrade Jaye Gaskia-National Coordinator/National Spokesperson/ Chair Public Sector; Comrade. OkonetteEkanem-Vice Chair (South); Comrade Hauwa Mustapha-Deputy National Coordinator/Deputy National

Spokesperson/Chair CAST Stakeholders Committee, and others.

