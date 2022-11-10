By Dapo Akinrefon

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Gani Adams on Thursday urged Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) and Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos) to allow the newly inaugurated Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, dependable team and the South West Security Stakeholders Group, SSSG, to flush kidnappers and bandits operating along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.



Aare Adams, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media Kehinde Aderemi, expressed concern over the incessant attacks on travelers plying the road.



He said since the police had failed to honour the earlier arrangements to provide effective security along the road, it is pertinent to ask the governors to allow the OPC, Amotekun and other security groups like the Hunters, Vigilante, COMSAIC, Isokan Oodua under the auspices of the SSSG to get rid of terrorists from the bushes.



Expressing worry over the spate of insecurity along the road, Adams stated that the only way out of the quagmire is to allow the OPC to face the battle for the restoration of peace along the road.



He said: “There has been an abnormal surge in cases of kidnapping along the Lagos-Ibadan Express Way.



“The information at my disposal indicates the surge in the numbers of terrorists and kidnappers hiding at Sapade,a 62. km town to Ibadan.



“Kidnappers are now having a field day, even as it is obvious that the police couldn’t help the prevailing situation.



“The situation is getting out of hand and I believe it is now time for the three governors of Oyo,Ogun and Lagos to allow us flush the bandits out of their hiding place.



“The road is the most strategic road in the south west,we would not allow terrorists to set our region ablaze through constant attacks.



“I want to assure the governors that we will flush out the terrorists from their hideouts within three weeks.



“We can also work with Amotekun to salvage the situation and secure the road and other roads in the south west.”



The Yoruba generallissimo, who warned terrorists and bandits to stay away from the southwest, insisted that he would not fold his arms to see such facility taken over by terrorists.



“The Lagos-Ibadan Expressway is not Kano-Kaduna or Abuja road that have become havens for terrorists. So, the governors should allow us to rid them of this road”, he said.

