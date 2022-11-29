By Steve Oko

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has said it would not meddle in Abia’s local politics.

This is because the apex Igbo body has shortlisted some eminent Igbo personalities for an award of honour in Umuahia, Abia State.

Chairman of the Local Organising Committee of the award ceremony, Charles Amah, who stated this during a press briefing in Umuahia, said that Ohanaeze believed in power rotation for equity but would not like to be involved in local politics of various states.

He said that Ohanaeze strongly supported a power move to the South East based on equity but it would want states in the South East to handle their local power-sharing arrangements.

On the award of honour, Amah identified the proposed awardees to include: the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi; the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; and elder statesman, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

Others include Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu; Sen. Uche Ekwunife and former Chief of Army Staff, Retired Lt.-General Azubuike Ihejirika.

Among the nominees also are the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, Prof. Greg Ibe; Chairman, Innoson Group of Companies, Innocent Chukwuma; and Chief Executive Officer of Peace Mass Transit, Samuel Onyishi, amongst others.

The Ohanaeze chieftain said that posthumous awards would also be given to the late Deputy Governor of Abia, Dr. Chima Nwafor; Sen. Uche Chukwumerije and a foremost traditional ruler, Eze Bernard Enweremadu.

He said that the nominees were illustrious Igbo personalities who had proven their mettle in different facets of life.

“These are men and women who have continued to lift the image of Ndigbo with their superlative achievements in the local and global arena.

“It cannot be disputed that they are accomplished in all spheres of life and have contributed to the emancipation of Igboland,” Amah said.

Nwankwo, for a four-year single term.

The Ohanaeze chieftain urged the media to stop giving media attention to impostors parading as Ohanaeze leaders.

He said that anyone not loyal to Professor George Obiozor-led leadership of Ohanaeze is an impostor, and should be discountenanced.

