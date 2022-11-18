Omo-Agege

By Emma Amaize

GOVERNORSHIP Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has said that his administration would begin the development of the state with massive industrialization, if voted into power, in 2023.

Omo-Agege, who addressed reporters at Asaba, said, “To kick start the real development of the state, our administration will focus on massive industrialization through agricultural and integrated rural development.”

“Facilitate the establishment of food processing industries, industrial estates, transportation, including land, air, sea, and marine; promote free and compulsory basic education, free primary health care, development and expansion of educational opportunities for Deltans from primary to tertiary level.

“ We will also facilitate urban renewal and regeneration that will focus primarily on cities like Asaba, Warri, Ughelli, Sapele, Agbor, Kwale, and the riverine areas of the State, including Burutu, Oleh, Ozoro, and others.

“Our government will promote innovation by investing in information and communication technology as a way of modernizing and simplifying government operations.

“We shall develop and strengthen existing government institutions to promote effective, open, and transparent governance where every Deltan can take part and hold their leaders accountable, reform local government administration to bring government and political participation closer to the people.

“We will reduce the cost of governance and redeploy resources to development programs, reform, and modernize the legislature, judiciary, and other government institutions and bring them in line with international best practices.

“Under our government, the era of judges and other relevant government officials having to take records manually will be a thing of the past. Our administration will invest in the appropriate ICT infrastructure to safeguard and modernize government operations and expand access to internet services.

“Government officials at all levels will be mandated to use electronic means of communication in carrying out government business.

“The cumulative effect of these social-economic reforms, will reduce the real cost of governance and make it easier for Deltans to access programs and contribute to policy formulation directly or through their elected representatives.

“We pledge that our government will be transparent, accountable, and ethical. It will not be business as usual.

“This failed PDP government has no solid plan to address the insecurity situation in the State. If elected, our government will tackle the challenges of insecurity from day one. Our administration will create a security trust fund, facilitate, and equip community policing for every ward, village, and town in Delta state.

“We will create a system to build security awareness and confidence in our communities for intelligence gathering and sharing at various levels. We will revitalize and strengthen the State Security Council to assist in the coordination of law and order.

“To ensure security in our communities, our government will partner with traditional institutions and community-based youth organizations to ensure and promote communal conflict resolution. We believe that the development we desire for Delta state can only take place when there is peace and enduring security,” he said.

