World over, the hospitality industry is regarded as a top-rated sector where players stake so much for returns that aren’t immediate. For Victor Chiagoziem Aruwah, a US-born with Nigerian roots, the business has been a worthwhile venture that he is savoring returns.

A US Army veteran with 15 years in service, Victor graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering and have earned a Masters Degree in Mechanical Engineering but the hospitality business has been his fall back since he left the army.

With a thriving investment in hotels, Mr. Aruwah predicts a boom in the hospitality business in the post-covid period as travel restrictions are being lifted by various governments.

“There is going to be an increase in travel as people will most definitely want to catch up on missed travel opportunities. Our facility is fully equipped and improved to cater to guests and they come. We have used the opportunity of this pandemic to enhance our service delivery capacity and also did some renovations which are aimed at improving the service quality of our facility” he said.

It is naked truth that the hospitality industry is bedeviled by sub-standard service delivery which comes at high cost to consumers, Mr. Aruwah thinks otherwise, submitting that his ventures has sought and deplored cutting-edge service delivery to her customers, “We have decided to continually challenge ourselves to deliver the best service quality in Hotel Kurvilla”

As one of the leading hotels in Nanstein Landstuhlhotel, Germany, Awurah’s facilities is one of the most iconic. It is historically only one castle looking hotel with all the modern facilities in it. It is a suitably well-designed property.

On the usage of social media to project his services and quality, the soft-spoken businessman said “For us, we have to maintain a social media-friendly culture because we recognize that guests are always first going to look us up on our website and then visit our social media platform. Social media is an integral part of our business and we intend to continue on the journey of improving access to us through the various platforms”

