•Col Bamigboye’s wife regains freedom after 3days in captivity

•Bandits abduct 20 children in Niger State…demand N40m ransom

By Wole Mosadomi, Demola Akinyemi & Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Mother of the abducted daughters of Abubakar Bello Furfuri, a former Accountant-General in Zamfara State, yesterday, disclosed that they had to sell their belongings to raise money, with which they secured the release of their children, on Monday.

The girls, who spent about five months in captivity, were abducted from their home in Furfuri, a community in Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State, in June 2022.

Speaking in an interview, the mother of the girls, Hadiza Abubakar, said the family was thrown into deep confusion and worry when the girls were in captivity.

She, however, expressed gratitude to God that her daughters were not violated while in the forest.

“I’m extremely happy for their release. Thanks be to Allah. Although they have some few problems.

” I’m so happy because they told me that nobody violated their decency. Except that there were bites and other hardships, which they encountered,” she said.

The mother explained that a video released by the terrorists recently, which showed her daughters with big guns, was very disturbing but she resolved to leave everything in the hands of God.

She said it was a joyous mood reuniting with her daughters as they hugged each other crying, but had to allow them to leave when the State Governor wanted to meet them.

“They told me that they were allowed to bath only 5 times while in captivity, and even then without soap.

“They were always frightened anytime the terrorists told them they would never come home again since no additional money was being sent to the terrorists.”

“Nobody gave us money, we had to sell my husband’s belongings and those of friends and relations before Allah made it possible to rescue them,” she said.

The freed girls, according to sources, are now receiving medical attention and counselling in government health facilities in the state.

Bandits abduct 20

children in Niger State

Also, the abductors of twenty children about three weeks ago in Kusherki village in Rafi local government area of Niger state are reportedly demanding N20m for their release.

It was gathered that the children, four males and six females, are between the ages of four and 10 years.

A resident, Alhaji Auwal Usman, who confirmed the ransom demand, said it was the belief that the children would be released by the bandits almost immediately considering their age but that for now, they are still languishing in the hands of their abductors.

“”We have been negotiating with the bandits since the children were abducted but have yet to have a breakthrough.”

He said the parents and the villagers are now helpless and therefore appealed to the state government security agencies and individuals to come to their aid by way of rescuing the innocent children alive.

The Commissioner of Internal Security and Humanitarian Affairs, Mr Emmanuel Umar, when contacted confirmed the development adding that the state government had swung into action and still working assiduously towards rescuing the children unhurt and alive.

Col Bamigboye’s wife

regains freedom

Meanwhile, Rotarian Jumoke Bamigboye, wife of former Military Administrator of Bauchi and Osun state, Colonel Theophilus Bamigboye retired, was released on Monday night after spending three days in captivity.“

Magistrate Bamigboye, a judicial officer in Kwara state, was reportedly kidnapped by some gunmen on her way from the farm on Saturday morning in Oko Olowo area of Ilorin, in Ilorin South local government area of Kwara State.

The kidnappers, who later got in contact with her family, were said to have demanded a ransom of N100million before her release which was later negotiated downward to N50 million as of Monday evening.

However, while confirming her release, yesterday, her husband said that she was released Monday night but not after the payment of ransom which he was silent upon.

“She was set free and released last night, we thank God for her safety but not without payment of ransom.”

Bamigboye said that his wife had been taken to the hospital for medical attention after her release from the den of the kidnappers.

Contacted, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ajayi Okasanmi who confirmed the release, said that she was released by the Kidnappers last night.

He said that four suspects had been arrested in connection with the kidnap of Mrs Bamigboye who is a Magistrate in Kwara state Judiciary.

He said the suspects in the police net include Abubakar Ibrahim,Mamud Ibrahim Muhamed Kiri and one female suspect, Abibatu Jimoh.

Okasanmi said in the statement that the female suspect,Abibat Jimoh was discovered to be the supplier of Gari and other food items with which the victim was fed while in their captivity.

Okasanmi was however silent on whether any ransom was paid to the kidnappers before she was released.

