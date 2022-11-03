Odunayo Sanya (sitted middle), Dr. Isaac Ezechukwu, Director, Professional Education (standing middle), Opeyemi Gazali of the Marketing Unit (standing left), both of School of Media and Communication, Pan-Atlantic University, and MIP Fellows, during the visit to MTN Nigeria.

MTN Foundation Executive Secretary, Odunayo Sanya has reaffirmed the Foundation’s commitment to empowering and creating sustainable value for youths through responsible, social and community-led interventions.

Sanya said this while speaking with the MTN Media Innovation Programme (MIP) Fellows during a courtesy visit at the MTN Nigeria headquarters in Lagos last Friday.

Odunayo said: “At MTN Foundation, we are focused on building capacity and creating shared value. This is very dear to us.

“To further this commitment, we have lots of flagship programs. One of such initiatives is the Anti Substance Abuse Programme (ASAP).

“This year, we partnered with schools to carry out training for 90 teachers. We also ran the first quiz competition for secondary school students. Everything we did culminated in a stakeholders conference where we talked about how we can continue to tackle drug abuse.”

On education, Odunayo also noted that MTN Foundation had awarded over 5,000 students with scholarships.

She said: “Education is big for us and to this end we reward qualified high performing students in Nigerian Public schools.

“We believe in giving youths a platform to stand on, so then they can see the world. Currently we give out scholarships to science and technology, and visually-impaired students.

“It is amazing to see what they can do. With these scholarships, it doesn’t matter if you are an indigene or not, it is a scholarship centered on excellence.

“We are also revamping our Digital Library App and will be unveiling a program called ‘Digital Skills for Digital Jobs’. We are targeting young people and getting them certified in various knowledge areas.”

Odunayo also maintained that the Foundation is creating value through its national priority initiatives.

This, she said, is achieved through grassroots projects and stakeholders’ involvement. A key program she highlighted is “What Can We Do Together” (WCWDT), an initiative to identify and meet specific community needs stemming from power, water, maternal health and education.

In addition, she added that the Foundation is working to aid communities affected by the flood.

