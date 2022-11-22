By Prince Okafor

Digital Space Capital, DSC, has disclosed that plans are underway to establish Nigeria’s first fully digitalized commercial bank.

The operations according the company will be seamless banking service without the four-walls of a building.

The financial services company also unveiled its new management board under the leadership of Yahaya Abubakar CFR The Etsu Nupe and Chairman of the Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers.

Speaking during the launch, DSC, Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Olubukola Abitoye, expressed her gratitude towards the board of directors, senior management, staff, and esteemed clients for their immense belief, and support for the company.

She said: “I am delighted to reveal to the whole world that we have enjoyed so much of God’s grace, extraordinary level of commitment from the board members, the management team, and the entire employees of DSC Group at large.

“In the last 28 months, we have been able to move our staff strength from zero to over 120.

“Also, this same organization has given birth to many other subsidiaries. We have the Digital Space Asset Management, Naingate Insurance Brokerage Company, DigiKolo savings platform, ECO Cleaning services, Suite and Stay Homes and Emison and Royal Crest Home – a land banking organization.

“We also have a microfinance bank with a customer base of over 228, 000 client base. Our dream is to be the first fully digitalized commercial bank in Nigeria; offering a seamless banking service without the four-walls of a building.

It is also good to let you know that the funds as at today under the management of Digital Space Capital is over 10 billion naira.

“I want to say this affirmatively, that dreams are valid – they do not die; even when the dreamer dies, the dream lives. We are all gathered here today, because a dreamer; the visionaire who decided to choose hope over fear, chose unity of purpose over conflict, and harmony over discord. For as much as individuals can dream and must do, it’s ultimately the faith and determination of the entire team upon which this expectation is placed.”

On the company’s financial report, she noted that DSC has been able to deliver N369 million as profit before tax (PBT) in the last 18 months while N769 million has been recorded in 9 months of 2022.

“This is a positive signal for the group and this means we are heading in the right direction,” she said.

RELATED NEWS