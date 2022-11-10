By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, has disclosed that it does not use the Point of Sale, POS, machines, nor receive payment for fines of traffic offences on patrol points.

A statement in Abuja by the Corps spokesperson, Bisi Kazeem, said that rather, it made use of a digitalised E-ticketing device to enhance ease of doing business.

The statement read: “Owing to the misrepresentation by a section of the motoring public on the use of the Federal Road Safety Corps’ Electronic Booking Device (E-Tablet), one of the Corps’ technological breakthroughs specifically designed for issuing traffic offence tickets by patrol operatives as Point of Sale Machine (POS); The Corps wishes to inform the general public that it does not use, nor permit the use of POS machines nor receive payment for fines of traffic offences on patrol points.

“As an ISO certified organization with global recognition for lead role in road safety administration and traffic management, the Corps has over the years developed transformational initiatives focused on People, Processes and Technology (PPT).

“This development is strategic to the introduction of technology into its operations to fade out the use of booking sheet which is a manual way of recording traffic offenders information and replace it with a digital booking device.

“In addition to the above and for better clarification on this technology, the Corps wishes to let the public know that the E-Tablet is a 3 in one android device that was brought into the operational front in compliance with global best practices on electronic ticketing.

“The introduction of the device targets at improving robust data collection and speeding up on-the-spot synchronisation of traffic offenders information into the national database. The device is a one stop shop for verification of the national driver’s license and the vehicle number plate as well as other FRSC products and services.

“The Acting Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu, is by this medium reiterating that the motoring public should note that the Corps does not use POS machines but a digitalized E-ticketing device which at the moment enhances ease of doing business.”

RELATED NEWS